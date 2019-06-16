Home

Service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Lutheran Church
1245 W. Hamilton St
Allentown, PA
View Map
Barbara Kramp Obituary
Barbara Kramp

Barbara Rabenold Kramp, 88, of Allentown, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019. She was the wife of Rev. Paul F. Kramp and the late Anson E. Rabenold. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Earle T. and Florence K. (Kleckner) Davis. As an active member of the Luther Crest community, she served as a past secretary of its resident's board and a member of its environment committee. She was a lifelong member of Christ Lutheran Church in Allentown and was a former financial secretary and on the church council. She was past treasurer of the Junior Section of the Allentown Women's Club and graduated from University of Pennsylvania School of Oral Hygiene in 1949.

Survivors; son, Thomas A.; daughter Jill E. wife of Jack Christensen; sister Virginia D. wife of William D. Miers; grandchildren, Anna, Alexander, and Marie; step-sons, David Kramp and wife Skie, Brian Kramp and wife, Eve; step-daughters, Kathryn Kramp; Judy, wife of Stephen Post; step-grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Ryan, Tyler, David, Daniel, Morgan, and Zachary.

Services: 11:00 am Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Christ Lutheran Church 1245 W. Hamilton St, Allentown, PA 18102. No calling hours. Trexler Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, a donation in Barbara's memory may be made to the church.



Please sign Guest Book on www.themorningcall.com/obits
Published in Morning Call on June 16, 2019
