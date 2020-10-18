1/1
BARBARA KUGLER FREY
1936 - 2020
Barbara Kugler Frey, 84, of Woodstock, VA, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital.

Barbara was born on January 14, 1936 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania and was the daughter of the late Paul and Helen Adams Kugler. She was also preceded by her daughter, Lori Frey.

Barbara is survived by her husband Kermit; her son Alan Frey; seven grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and two sisters, Karyl Laub and Connie Krammes.

Barbara was an active member of Emanuel Lutheran Church, volunteered at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital, food pantries, and Belle Grove Plantation for many years.

She enjoyed quilting and researching family ancestry. Barbara loved spending time with friends and family. She will be missed by all who knew her.

A graveside service will be held 10 a.m. Friday, October 23, 2020 at the Union Cemetery of Hellertown, with Rev. Nathan Robinson officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Emanuel Lutheran Church, 127 East High Street, Woodstock, Virginia 22664.

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Union Cemetery of Hellertown
Funeral services provided by
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
(610) 838-0521
