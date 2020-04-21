Barbara L. Cook Schleicher
1940 - 2020
Barbara L. Cook Schleicher Barbara L. (Eltz) Cook Schleicher, 79, of Wescosville, died Sunday, April 19, 2020 in her home. She was the wife of Kenneth P. Schleicher to whom she was married 35 years. Born in Allentown, November 12, 1940, Barbara was the daughter of the late Robert G. and Dorothy J. (Knoll) Eltz. She was employed as a line technician at the former Schaffer and Stroh Brewery in Fogelsville for 12 years before retiring. Survivors: In addition to her husband; children, Roger R. Cook Jr. of Allentown, Debra A. Heinly (Keith) of New Tripoli, Lisa A. Berger (Kevin) of Allentown; step-daughters, Paula S. Stoeckel (Richard) of Emmaus, Nanci L. Genovese of Whitehall; sister, Jean Power (Richard) of Cooper City, FL; grandchildren, Natasha, Austin, Jake; great grandchildren, Tyler, Devon; predeceased by brothers, Larry R. Eltz and Dennis E. Eltz. Service: A private graveside service will be held at Solomon's Church Cemetery, Macungie. No public calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lehigh County Humane Society c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.

Published in Morning Call on Apr. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. I will miss her , she is a wonderful person & always smiling ! ❤
Kay Heinly
Friend
