Barbara L. Esteves, 82, of Bethlehem Township, formerly of Southside Easton, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019 at her home.Born March 6, 1937 in Pohatcong Township, NJ, she was a daughter of the late John C. Sr. and Verna I. (Butler) Mumaw.She and her husband, Manuel J. Esteves, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on June 22, 2018.Barbara was a 1955 graduate of Easton High School. She was last employed by Dun and Bradstreet, Bethlehem. Prior to that, she worked at the former Easton Express and Globe Times.Barbara enjoyed her granddaughters and bingo.She was a longtime member of Christ United Methodist Church.Surviving in addition to her husband, Manuel, are a son, Brian M. Esteves and his wife Adriann, of Lower Macungie Township, PA; a daughter, Brenda M. Nau and her husband Rob, of Springfield, VA; a sister, Verna Helm and her husband Frank, of Chambersburg, PA; two brothers, Jim Mumaw and his wife Peg, of Kernersville, NC and John Mumaw, Jr. and his wife Deb, of Chesapeake Beach, MD; three granddaughters, Ciara, Bailey and Ellie; nieces and nephews.Services will be held at 10:30am Wednesday in the Strunk Funeral Home, Inc., 602 W. Berwick St., Easton. Call Tuesday 5-7pm and Wednesday 9:30-10:30am in the funeral home. Burial will be in Holy Saviour Cemetery. Offer online condolences at www.strunkfh.com.Memorials may be made to Christ United Methodist Church, 400 W. Berwick St., Easton, PA 18042. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 1, 2019