Barbara L. (Smith) Hersh, 79, of Schnecksville, died Saturday, March 16, 2019 in the Inpatient Hospice Unit at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown. She was the wife of James R. Hersh, Sr. to whom she was married 62 years last July 11. Born in Allentown, January 11, 1940, Barbara was the daughter of the late Carl H. and Evelyn R. (Applegate) Smith. She was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Fogelsville. Survivors: In addition to her husband, James; children, Bonnie L. Moyer (Danny) of Whitehall, Sharon L. Beck of Orefield, James R. Hersh, Jr. (Patricia) of Orefield, Amy S. Phillips of Philadelphia, Jessica A. Jackovitz (Raymond) of Slatington; siblings, Carl B. Smith (Marlene) of Fogelsville, Susan R. Reph of Fogelsville, Gregory L. Smith (Bonnie) of Lancaster, Kevin E. Smith (Cathy) of New Ringgold; grandchildren, Benjamin Moyer, Rebecca Haldeman, Nathaniel Moyer, Kevin Beck, Jr., Stephanie Norman, Jason Beck, James Hersh, Robin Haugh, Gage Phillips, Harper Phillips, Eli Jackovitz, Colby Jackovitz, Isaac Jackovitz, Tony Jackovitz; 12 great grandchildren; predeceased by a brother-in-law, Richard Reph.Service: Funeral services will be held 10:30 am. Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1028 Church Street, Fogelsville with the Rev. Nelson Quinones officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:30 – 10:30 am. Wednesday in the church. Interment will follow the service at Union Cemetery of Fogelsville. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church Memorial Fund c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box# 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.