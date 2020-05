Barbara L. Seruga, 79, of Emmaus, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020 in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. She was born in Allentown a daughter of the late Thomas L. Jones Sr. and Winifred (Harrier) Jones. Barbara was a graduate of William Allen High School. She was a seamstress for various garment manufactures in the Lehigh Valley.Survivors: Son, Daniel E. Flanagan of Emmaus; daughters, Cynthia and her husband Tim King of Allentown and Loreen J. Greenwald of Harrisburg; grandchildren, Nathaniel, Bevin, Emma and Celeste,Services: Private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com