Barbara Lilian Taranto, 92, of Easton, PA, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 3, 2019 in her home, with her loving family by her side. She was the wife of the late Salvatore Taranto, who passed away January 6, 2003. Barbara was born on August 18, 1926 in Lozells, West Birmingham, England. She was the daughter of the late Ernest and Edith (Denton) Connor. Barbara was very proud of her British heritage, cherished her tea and drank it often. Barbara loved to knit, crochet, shop at Boscov's, and work on stained glass projects. She found joy in her pet cats Sam and Shadow. She was also a very proud Nana and treasured her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Barbara is survived by children, Raymond S. Taranto and wife Laura, Gerald S. Taranto and wife Judith. Son-in-law, Alfred D. Powers. Grandchildren, Russell and wife Jami, Jarrett and wife Cathy, Emma, Colin, Cara and Justin. Also by nine great-grandchildren. She was pre-deceased by daughter, Valerie Powers, son, Stephen J. Taranto and eight brothers and sisters. Services will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Joseph F. Reichel Funeral Home Inc., 220 Washington Park, Nazareth, PA 18064, presided by Fr. Joseph Kanimea. A viewing will be held on Saturday from 10:00-11:00 AM in the funeral home before services. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lehigh Valley Hospice or the Center for Animal Health & Welfare, in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at www.jfreichelfuneralhome.com. Published in Morning Call on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary