Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
92 years of age and long time resident of Sacred Heart Senior Living in Northampton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday evening October 22, 2019. The wife of James A. Tripp for 48 years at the time of his passing in 1994, she was born in Binghamton, NY to the late Lawrence and Hilda (Harris) Bovee. She is survived by daughters Linda L. Marino and her husband Joseph, Cathy Miller and her husband Timothy; grandchildren Maile Lukasik and husband Joseph, Michaeleen Reinhard and husband Russell, Danielle Mitrakul and husband Craig, Holly Parmer and husband Josh, Timi Egan and spouse Kerry, & Katrina Miller; 14 great grandchildren and 1 great great granddaughter; predeceased by son Ronald in 2007, along with sister Betty and brother Robert. Her Memorial Service will be 11:00 am Monday October 28, 2019 in the Gilbert Funeral Home, 444 Pershing Blvd. Whitehall, Pa 18052, located one block south of the Fullerton Ave. exit of Route 22, where her family will receive guests beginning at 10:00 am. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions honoring Barbara may be presented to , P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38148 [email protected]
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 25, 2019
