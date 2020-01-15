|
|
Barbara Louise Kay, 87, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 10, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was the loving wife of Joseph Vincent Kay with whom she shared over 66 years of loving marriage. Born in Kittanning, PA, she was the daughter of the late Orval and Nellie (Simpson) Bowser. Barbara was a graduate of Kittanning High School, class of 1950. She was employed by the National Bank of Commonwealth in Indiana, PA as a loan officer. She loved traveling withe husband Joe, especially their trips out west.
SURVIVORS: In addition to her loving husband Joseph. children Nell Sokalski and her husband Edwin of Allentown, Julia White and her husband Jay of Massillon, OH, Jeff Kay and his wife Becky of St. John, MI, Jim Kay and his wife Jane of Burlington, VT and Sarah Lemak and her husband Rick of Allentown; 13 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren and loving cats Emma and Hal. Barbara was preceded in death by her brothers Thomas Bowser and Jack Bowser.
SERVICES: A Service of Remembrance will be held at 11 A.M. on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Moravian Village, 526 Wood Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018. Barbara's arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 15, 2020