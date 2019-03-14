Home

Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
Barbara Lubell

Barbara Lubell Obituary
Barbara Lubell, 86, of South Whitehall Twp., passed away March 12, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown. She was the devoted wife of Joseph Lubell for 63 years who passed away in 2017. Born in Brooklyn NY, she was a daughter of the late Samuel and Ethel (Cohen) Nobler. Barbara was a member of Congregation Keneseth Israel, Allentown. Loving Mother, Grandmother and Sister to Son, Scott and his wife Diane; Daughter Elyse and her husband Gary; Sister, Edith Martin; Grandchildren, Emily, Sara, Eric and Aaron, and extended family. She was predeceased by a Brother, Martin Nobler. Services: 9:30AM Sun., March 17th, at Bahman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Streets, Allentown. Burial will follow at Wellwood Cemetery, West Babylon, NY. Shiva will be observed Mon., March 18th at 5PM at the family home. Contributions: may be made to the ., 1210 Hamilton St., Allentown, PA 18102 or to a .
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 14, 2019
