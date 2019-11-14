|
|
Barbara "Babs" M. (Dion) McGlade, 90, of Fountain Hill, passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Born in Allentown, Barbara was the daughter of the late Arthur and Lillian (Gehringer) Dion. She was the widow of the late Edward J. McGlade, former Mayor of Fountain Hill. Barbara was an educator in the Allentown School District for over 20 years. She graduated from Central Catholic High School and Kutztown University where she obtained her Bachelor of Education. She served on the Fountain Hill School Board, was a member of the Bicentennial, Parade and Tree Lighting Committees, Coached the Girls' all-star baseball team of Fountain Hill in the 1950's and was a Cub Pack Leader for many years. Barbara was an avid reader and enjoyed swimming, playing tennis, and enjoyed a good laugh with her friends.
SURVIVORS: Barbara will be lovingly remembered by her sons, John McGlade and wife Brenda and Robert McGlade and wife Carmela; grandchildren, Matthew, Jacqueline, Steven, Zachary and Kathleen and many beloved cousins.
SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00A.M. on Friday, November 15, 2019 in St. Ursula Catholic Church, 1300 Broadway, Fountain Hill 18015 where the family will receive friends and relatives from 10:00A.M. until the time of service. Interment will follow at Holy Saviour Cemetery Bethlehem. Cantelmi Funeral Home, 1311 Broadway, Fountain Hill, has been entrusted with arrangements. A memory tribute may be placed at www.Cantelmifuneralhome.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Ursula Roman Catholic Church, 1300 Broadway, Fountain Hill 18015.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 14, 2019