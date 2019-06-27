Barbara Marie (Beck) Sacks, age 67, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at her home in Haycock Township. Born Oct. 1, 1951, she was the daughter of the late Charles, Sr. and Mary (Czerwonka) Beck, and the beloved wife of Arthur W. Sacks, to whom she was married almost 50 years. Barbara worked for 25 years as a Certified Nursing Assistant at the Lutheran Community Home in Telford. As well, she was involved with the Girl Scouts of America for 20 years. In her personal life, she was an avid candy maker, baker, and cake decorator, and loved scrapbooking and all sorts of crafts, going to yard sales and auctions, especially when able to find rare Girl Scout memorabilia. She will be dearly missed by her adoring family. In addition to her husband, Barbara is survived by: daughter Kerry Kimak (husband Rich Karwacki); son Chris Sacks (wife Stephanie); brother Robert Beck; grandchildren Andrew, Jessica, Patrick, Ashleigh, Michael, Brittany, Matthew, Jason, Kayla, and Nico; and great-grandchildren Gabriel, Charlotte, Jacob, Jayden, and Emma. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Charles Beck, Jr. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, June 30, 2019, and Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service, 135 W. Pumping Station Rd., Quakertown. A viewing will take place from 2:00 PM until the time of services. Interment will be private and at the discretion of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , at 1525 Valley Center Parkway, Bethlehem, PA 18017. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.NaugleFCS.com. Published in Morning Call on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary