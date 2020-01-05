|
|
Barbara M. Smith, 73, of White Haven, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Rev. Ronald Smith. They celebrated 41 years of marriage on November 25th. Barbara was born on April 3, 1946 in Bayshore, NY to the late William C. Brown Jr. and Dorothea C. (Plunkett) Brown. Barbara was a loving and caring homemaker. She was a member of Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, Freemansburg. She was an accomplished crafter who enjoyed needlework, crocheting and sewing. Barbara loved her years teaching pre-school as well; but what she cherished the most was being able to spend time with the biggest lights of her life. Her grandchildren.
SURVIVORS: In addition to her husband Ronald, she is lovingly missed by her children, Deborah Uhrie and Wendy DeStasio; stepchildren, Jennifer D. Smith and Brian S. Smith and spouses; siblings, Kevin D. Brown and Loretta E. Wikan; grandchildren, Meghan and Steven Uhrie, Allison and Michael DeStasio, Aaron, Michael and Haley Courter and Grant and Julia Smith; great grandchildren, Gage and Elliot Courter.
SERVICES: A viewing will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. in Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden St. Bethlehem. A funeral service will take place at 12:00 P.M. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 in Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, 302 Main St, Freemansburg, PA 18017 where the family will receive friends and relatives from 11:00A.M. until the time of service. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Barbara's memory to the ALS Hope Foundation "Barbara's Blessings" P.O. Box 40777 Philadelphia PA 19107 or to her church.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 5, 2020