Barbara P. Hahn, 91, of Emmaus, passed away July 11, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. She was the wife of the late Clarence "Bill" Hahn, who passed away in 1981. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Cozette (Thomas) Pennebacker. Barbara was a graduate of Hood College in Frederick, MD, and she was the first kindergarten teacher in Emmaus. She volunteered at the Emmaus Public Library and The Elephant Trunk. She attended St. Margaret's Episcopal Church, Emmaus, and she was a member of the Emmaus Historical Society. Barbara raised and showed labrador retrievers, she was an avid traveler and she loved Cape May, NJ.



Survivors: Children, Mark R. Hahn and his wife, Cynthia, of Columbia, SC, Sue Ellen Hahn of Emmaus, Nancy L. Meadows and her husband, Steven Weber, of Blue Ridge, GA, and Lisa J. Flok and her husband, John, of Emmaus; Grandchildren, Carly and the late Alexander, Lindsay, Samantha, Alison, John, and Connor; 5 Great-Grandchildren.



Services: Memorial 4 PM Monday, July 15 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 225 Elm Street, Emmaus. A calling hour will be held 3-4 PM Monday in the funeral home, www.BKRFH.com



Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Mercy Special Learning Center, 830 S. Woodward Street, Allentown, PA 18103 or to the Emmaus Public Library, 11 E. Main Street, Emmaus, PA 18049. Published in Morning Call on July 13, 2019