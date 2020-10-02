Barbara Pestcoe

Barbara (Glass) Pestcoe, 85, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Barbara was the wife of the late Joseph David Pestcoe, mother of Lorna Pestcoe and Dr. Andrew (Flora) Pestcoe and grandmother of William(Brittany) and Ian.
Contributions in her memory may be made to Jewish Family Service, Canine Companions for Independence (CCI.org
) or a charity of your choice
. Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem has been entrusted with funeral arrangements. The funeral will be held privately.