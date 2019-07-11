Home

Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
610-261-0440
Barbara Deiter
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Fairview Cemetery
Whitehall, PA
Barbara S. Deiter


1939 - 2019
Barbara S. Deiter Obituary
Barbara S. Deiter, 80, of Northampton, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. She was the wife of Thomas E. Deiter. Born May 1, 1939 in Parryville, she was a daughter of the late Richard and Katherine (Straup) Fritzinger. Barbara worked as a sewing machine operator for various companies, including Tama Manufacturing and Halsen Products. She was a member of Friedens UCC Church. Barbara enjoyed gardening and reading. In addition to her husband, Barbara is survived by sons, Eric Strohl, Jeffrey Strohl and Gregory Strohl; daughters, Sharon Howard and Kathy Lauer; 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren; and sisters, Janet Kelchner and Joan Frable. Services: A graveside service will be held on Monday, July 15th at 1:00 p.m. in Fairview Cemetery, Whitehall. Arrangements are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to Lehigh County Humane Society, 640 Dixon St., Allentown, PA 18103 in loving memory of Barbara.
Published in Morning Call on July 11, 2019
