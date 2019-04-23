Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Riley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara S. Riley

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Barbara S. Riley Obituary
Barbara S. Riley, 76, of Pen Argyl, PA, wife of Oliver C. Riley, Jr. of Gracedale, Nazareth, PA, Passed away Friday, April 19 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg. Barbara Graduated Bangor Area High School. Barbara was a home maker and worked at Various Blouse Mills in the Slate Belt Area until retirement. Barbara is survived by her husband of 55 years, a Daughter Shelly Mensch and her husband Ricky of Wind Gap, PA, a Son Dennis Riley and his wife Dora of Pen Argyl, PA, a Son Dean Riley and his wife Donna of Bangor, PA. She is also survived by 8 Grandchildren and 6 Great-Grandchildren. There will be no Funeral Services.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.