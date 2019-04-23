|
|
Barbara S. Riley, 76, of Pen Argyl, PA, wife of Oliver C. Riley, Jr. of Gracedale, Nazareth, PA, Passed away Friday, April 19 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg. Barbara Graduated Bangor Area High School. Barbara was a home maker and worked at Various Blouse Mills in the Slate Belt Area until retirement. Barbara is survived by her husband of 55 years, a Daughter Shelly Mensch and her husband Ricky of Wind Gap, PA, a Son Dennis Riley and his wife Dora of Pen Argyl, PA, a Son Dean Riley and his wife Donna of Bangor, PA. She is also survived by 8 Grandchildren and 6 Great-Grandchildren. There will be no Funeral Services.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 23, 2019