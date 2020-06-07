Barbara Veronikis, age 90, of Bethlehem. PA passed away peacefully in her home on June 4, 2020. She was the wife of the late Kosmas K. Veronikis, who passed away in 1990. Barbara was born in Pireaus, Greece on November 26, 1929. She was daughter of the late George and Irini (Kapiris) Kaloudis. Barbara was a member of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral of Bethlehem. Barbara worked a seamstress at Bethlehem Tongs. Following her retirement, she worked in the produce department of Weis Market. Barbara enjoyed people, cooking and baking, entertaining guests, making people laugh, dancing, sharing recipes with everyone, planting roses and she loved her Yorkie dog, Bentley. She also enjoyed needlepointing, and would often share her wonderful creations with family and friends.
Survivors: Son, Dr. Dionysios K. Veronikis, and his wife, Dr. Irini E. Veronikis, her daughter, Penelope Veronikis, her sister, Kyriaki Kokolis, her five grandchildren, Maria, Barbara and Costas Paxos, Angeline and Constantine Veronikis, and her son in law, John C. Paxos. She is predeceased by her sister, Sophia Nikolaidou, her brothers, Vasili, Michael and Alekos Kaloudis. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews living in the United States, Greece, Switzerland and Canada.
Viewing: There will be a drive through or walk up viewing on Wednesday June 10th from 6pm to 8pm using the Center Street Entrance of the John F. Herron Funeral Home. Located at 458 Center Street, Bethlehem, PA.
Service: Private Funeral Service will be live streamed on Thursday at 11AM, using the following stnicholas.org/veronikis , the link will be available 15 minutes prior to the Funeral Service. Private burial in Cedar Hill Memorial Park Cemetery in Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 7, 2020.