Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:30 PM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
Barbara Wright Obituary
Barbara Wright, 77, of Whitehall, passed away Sept. 2, 2019, in her home. She was the wife of Jack G. Wright, for the past 55 years. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Rose (Flamisch) Mattes, Jr. Barbara was employed at Hess', Bon Ton and Meals on Wheels. She graduated from Allentown High School in 1959. Barbara was a member of St. Paul's UCC, Allentown.

Survivors: Loving Husband; Daughters, Kelly Bancroft-Billings and her husband Todd, Karry Haggerty and her husband Michael, Sr., Kortney Wright, Kristy Stefanyak and her husband Edward, Jr.; Brothers, Frank Mattes, III and his wife Patricia and Eugene Mattes and his wife Carol; 9 Grandchildren and 3 Great Grandchildren.

Services: 10AM Sat. Sept 7th, at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Streets, Allentown. Burial will follow at Arlington Cemetery, Whitehall. A viewing will be held Fri. 6:30-8PM at the funeral home.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to Lehigh Valley Hospice, 2024 Lehigh St., Allentown, PA 18103.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 4, 2019
