Barbaraan E. Kasick
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbaraan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbaraann E. Kasick, 74, of Topton, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020 at home. She was the wife of the late Steven B. Kasick. Born in Alburtis, she was a daughter of the late Charles O. and Jean K. (O'Brien) Miller.

Survivors: daughters, Rhonda L. Mauser, Ginger M. Burns and Naomi L. Kasick; sons, Rodney S. Herman, Shawn A. Herman, Daniel C. Fegely, Paul D. Fegely, Jr. and Brandon L. Kasick; sisters, Linda K. Young and Bonnie L. Haydt. Twenty-two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son Edward P. Herman.

Services: 10:30 AM Friday, July 3, 2020 at Schmoyer Funeral Home 8926 Brookdale Road, Breinigsville. A calling hour will begin at 9:30 AM.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Calling hours
09:30 AM
Schmoyer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
3
Service
10:30 AM
Schmoyer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schmoyer Funeral Home
8926 Brookdale Road
Breinigsville, PA 18031-0190
610-395-0132
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 29, 2020
Barbara was the first neighbor at Luther Meadows to welcome me here. She was loving, helpful, and loved a good laugh. She was a great cook and baker and loved to share her talents. Rest in Peace, Barbie.
Frances Fies
Neighbor
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved