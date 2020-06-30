Barbaraann E. Kasick, 74, of Topton, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020 at home. She was the wife of the late Steven B. Kasick. Born in Alburtis, she was a daughter of the late Charles O. and Jean K. (O'Brien) Miller.



Survivors: daughters, Rhonda L. Mauser, Ginger M. Burns and Naomi L. Kasick; sons, Rodney S. Herman, Shawn A. Herman, Daniel C. Fegely, Paul D. Fegely, Jr. and Brandon L. Kasick; sisters, Linda K. Young and Bonnie L. Haydt. Twenty-two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son Edward P. Herman.



Services: 10:30 AM Friday, July 3, 2020 at Schmoyer Funeral Home 8926 Brookdale Road, Breinigsville. A calling hour will begin at 9:30 AM.



