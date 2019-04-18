> Barney Charles Younger "Butch", 71, died on Saturday April 13, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospice House in Bethlehem. Known to family and friends as "Butch," he was the son of the late Karl "Barney" and Irene (Getz) Younger. He was born and raised in Allentown, PA, but spent nearly ten years in Colorado Springs, CO before returning to his hometown in 2017. He was a U.S. Army veteran and a lover of history. He spent the majority of his career in the landscape business making beautiful things grow. He was especially skilled at caring for and climbing trees. He was an excellent chef and enjoyed sharing the detailed steps of his recipes as well as stories about the times he enjoyed them with friends and family. Butch is survived by his daughters, Tina Younger and Catherine Rojas of Allentown; three grand daughters, Jalisa Rivera and Annabelle Rojas of Allentown and Nemesis Ortiz of Puerto Rico; his sisters, Carol "Tootie" Loper and Delores Smith; and many other loving family members. He was preceded in death by seven siblings. Services will be held in the Judd-Beville Funeral Home, 1314 Hamilton St., Allentown on Monday April 22 at 12 noon. Visitation begins at 11:30 am. Memorial contributions may be made to one of his favorite charities, at . Share memories with the family at www.JBcares.com Published in Morning Call on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary