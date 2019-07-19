Home

Barry C. Bush

Barry C. Bush Obituary
Barry C. Bush, 70, of Emmaus, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 14th. He was born in Allentown to the late Charles and Marion (Kratzer) Bush. Barry, a General Contractor by trade, was also a school bus driver in the East Penn School District. He later retired as a bus driver for Trans Bridge. Barry is survived by two sons, Brad (Jenn) and Brian (Jen), as well as two grandchildren, Brennan and Cambree. He was preceded in death by his sister Carol. In keeping with the wishes of Barry, services will be private.
Published in Morning Call on July 19, 2019
