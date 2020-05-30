Mary J. (Gogel) Miller, 78, of Whitehall passed away suddenly on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. She was the wife of Barry G., 78, who went to be with his beloved wife in Heaven on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Born in Egypt, PA, Mary was the daughter of the late Samuel and Luella (Fox) Gogel. Barry was born in Allentown to Percy and Iva (Smith) Miller. Mary and Barry both graduated from Whitehall High School in 1959. Barry graduated from Delaware Valley College with a degree in horticulture. Barry served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Mary worked as a secretary at GAC and later as a shipping and receiving clerk at Sears. Barry worked at 1st National Bank out of college, and later as a foreman at Tarkett until retirement. They were married for 56 years. Mary and Barry were faithful members of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church (Fullerton) and volunteered at the Whitehall Food Pantry. Mary delighted working in her flower garden, while Barry enjoyed hunting and fishing. Together "Gram" and "Pa" attended sporting events and other activities supporting their grandchildren. They cherished time with their loving dog, Fred. They are both survived by daughter, Kristin and husband David Vincent of Orefield; son, Alan and partner Wendy Brader of Catasauqua; grandchildren, Noah, Nathan, and Aaron. Mary is survived by brothers, Sam (and wife Pam) and David, all of Florida; and sister, Sarah and husband Mike McCartney of Kempton; nephew, Mike Gogel and wife Julie; grandnieces, Madison and Morgan. The Rite of Christian burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 835 Third Street, Whitehall, PA 18052. The Gilbert Funeral Home of Whitehall is honored to handle their arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store