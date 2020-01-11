|
|
Barry Gerald Siegel, 71, of Allentown, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest. Born in Manhattan, New York, he was the son of the late Abraham and Edith (Alpiner) Siegel. Barry was a devoted social worker and therapist, who touched the lives of many. He was a member of Congregation Brith Sholom as well as an active member of the local Jewish community, serving on many boards throughout the years. Barry was as a devoted father, brother, mentor, and friend.
Survivors: Barry will be lovingly remembered by his daughters, Shira Siegel and Ariella Siegel and their husbands Antonio Isaacs and Nir Mendel; sister, Shelley Kutliroff and husband Jerry; and former wife, Judith Lasker.
Mourners welcome at Barry's home in Allentown until Tuesday.
Contributions: Contributions may be made to Jewish Family Services of the Lehigh Valley or Congregation Brith Shalom.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 11, 2020