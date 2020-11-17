Barry L. Casey, 70, formerly of Slatington, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital, Lehighton. Born in Bethlehem on January 8, 1950, he was the son of the late Miles and Gladys (Dorward) Spengler. Barry served his country honorably and proudly as a member of the US Marines during the Vietnam War. He was the owner/operator of KC Roofing. Barry was a member of the American Legion Post 16, and the VFW Walnutport.



He is survived by daughter: Anne and husband Paul Hamsher of Laurys Station; 2 grandchildren; brothers: Miles Spengler of Kunkletown, Earl Casey of Slatington.



A graveside service with military honors will be held at 2pm on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery, Slatington. No calling hours. Arrangements are being handled by Harding Funeral Home, Slatington.



Published in Morning Call on Nov. 17, 2020.