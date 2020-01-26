Home

TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
610-434-9616
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
Barry L. Decker, 78, of Allentown, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020 at Gracedale Nursing Home. He was the husband of Anita L. (Bloch) Decker, with whom he shared over 57 years of marriage. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Frederick and Rose (Pumm) Decker. Before retiring, he held various truck driving positions and also worked 18 years in the print shop at Bethlehem Steel. He was an avid NY Yankees fan and enjoyed history. His family would like to thank the staff of Tower 8 at Gracedale for their loving care.

Survivors: Wife Anita; son Jeffrey M. and his wife Mary of Emmaus; sister Beverly Sweitzer of Berlin, MD; three grandchildren Zachary, Kerstin and Paige; great granddaughter Zayyan. He was predeceased by his son Gregory A. in 2011.

Services: 11:00 AM, Wed. January 29 at Trexler Funeral Home, 1625 W. Highland St., Allentown. Calling will begin at 10:00 AM. Burial at Woodlawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Pennsylvania s, c/o the funeral home, 18102. www.trexlerfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 26, 2020
