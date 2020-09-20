1/1
Barry L. Fegley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barry Fegley, 75, of Bethlehem Township, died of a heart attack August 4, 2020. Born in Quakertown, to Myrtle Lydia (Guenst) Fegley Serockie and Ernest Winfield Fegley. He joined the Naval Reserve and was on a tour of duty in the Mediterranean on the USS William M. Wood DD715. Barry was BT3 (E-4) when discharged in 1968 and returned to working at the Bethlehem Steel until he retired. He loved hunting, but most of all target shooting at the ranges. (He called his offices). He believed in the 2nd Amendment.

He loved his family, wife Beverely (Reily) Fegley of 55 years; son Bryan Fegley of Center Valley, daughters; Bonny Frailey, husband Clayton and girls Sarah, Rebekah, Abby and Rachel Frailey of Northampton and Becky Marsh, husband Rodney and boys Matthew & Alex Marsh of Bath. Barry's sister Donna (Fegley) Mumbauer, and brother Craig Serockie. His deceased family, his parents, step mother Grace (Brighthop) Miller Fegley, brother Bruce Fegley, brother in law Vic Mumbauer, Carol (Miller) Seibert, Jean (Miller) Detweiler and Barbara (Miller). No flowers please. Donations can be made in Barry's memory to the Hellertown Sportman's Association, 1793 Meadows Rd, Hellertown, PA 18055.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved