Barry Fegley, 75, of Bethlehem Township, died of a heart attack August 4, 2020. Born in Quakertown, to Myrtle Lydia (Guenst) Fegley Serockie and Ernest Winfield Fegley. He joined the Naval Reserve and was on a tour of duty in the Mediterranean on the USS William M. Wood DD715. Barry was BT3 (E-4) when discharged in 1968 and returned to working at the Bethlehem Steel until he retired. He loved hunting, but most of all target shooting at the ranges. (He called his offices). He believed in the 2nd Amendment.



He loved his family, wife Beverely (Reily) Fegley of 55 years; son Bryan Fegley of Center Valley, daughters; Bonny Frailey, husband Clayton and girls Sarah, Rebekah, Abby and Rachel Frailey of Northampton and Becky Marsh, husband Rodney and boys Matthew & Alex Marsh of Bath. Barry's sister Donna (Fegley) Mumbauer, and brother Craig Serockie. His deceased family, his parents, step mother Grace (Brighthop) Miller Fegley, brother Bruce Fegley, brother in law Vic Mumbauer, Carol (Miller) Seibert, Jean (Miller) Detweiler and Barbara (Miller). No flowers please. Donations can be made in Barry's memory to the Hellertown Sportman's Association, 1793 Meadows Rd, Hellertown, PA 18055.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store