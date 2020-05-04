Barry N. Heintzelman, 78, of Macungie, died May 1, 2020 in his residence. He was the husband of Joan A. (Keppler) Heintzelman. Born in Emmaus, he was the son of the late Clarence and Minnie (Kleinsmith) Heintzelman. He honorably served his country in the Army during the Korean Conflict. Barry worked as an operator for Buckeye Pipeline for 47 years, retiring in 2007. He was a member of Zion's Evangelical Lutheran Church. He was an avid hunter and liked working outside in his yard. He was a member of the Macungie VFW, Upper Milford Fire Company, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Groundhog Lodge #13, and PA German Cultural Heritage Center, Kutztown. Barry is survived by his wife of 50 years, Joan; children, John B. Heintzelman and wife Tami of Stockton, UT, Susan L. wife of Kenneth Newquist of Easton, and Dave A. Heintzelman and wife Wendy of Allentown; grandchildren, Hannah, Cooper, and Kaida Heintzelman, Tyler Sadler, Cheyanne and Dalton Dennison, Jessica and Abigail Cabrera, and Jordan and Lucas Newquist; great grandchild, Zaibree Sadler; brother, Donald Heintzelman and wife Kathy of Indianapolis, IN; sisters, Betty wife of Harold Flexer of Mt. Vernon, IN, Nancy wife of Clarence Gross of Macungie, Joyce Frey of Cocoa, FL and Shirley Heintzelman of Emmaus. He was predeceased by a brothers, Paul and Terry Heintzelman. Memorial services will be announced. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Zion's Evangelical Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 200, Old Zionsville, PA 18068.



