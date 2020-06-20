Barry Panasik, 61, of Bath, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem, surrounded by his loving family.
Born July 27, 1958 in Vestal, New York, he was the son of Joan M. (Rohrback) Panasik, Port Richie, FL and the late Ted Panasik. He and his wife of 22 years, Wendy L. (Long) Panasik, were married at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Catasauqua, on September 19, 1997.
Barry was currently the President of New World Aviation, Allentown. He was a pilot for most of his life, having also flown for First USA Bank, Newark, DE. Barry was a graduate of Vestal High School, attended Broome College in New York and went on to graduate from the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Daytona Beach, FL.
Barry was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Kreidersville and truly enjoyed flying and playing golf. He loved World War II Aviation, especially the P-51 Mustangs.
In addition to his wife, Wendy and his mom, Joan, Barry is survived by his son, Brian J. Panasik, at home, his sister, Pam Pritchard, South Portland, ME, his mother-in-law, Dolores J. (Graybill) Long, Bath, his sister-in-laws, Tami D. (Long) Berkes, wife of Mark J. Berkes, Lehighton, Crystal A. (Long) Ungiran, wife of David D. Ungiran, Mt. Bethel, PA and Robin S. (Long) Kroschwitz, wife of Randy A. Kroschwitz, Bath, PA and by his several nieces and nephews.
Along with his father, Barry was preceded in death by his sister, Paula Panasik.
Memorial Services for Barry will be announced as soon as restrictions are lifted to "green" status.
Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, Fleetwood, is honored to be caring for Barry and his family. Online condolences may be offered at WalbertFuneralHome.com.
Born July 27, 1958 in Vestal, New York, he was the son of Joan M. (Rohrback) Panasik, Port Richie, FL and the late Ted Panasik. He and his wife of 22 years, Wendy L. (Long) Panasik, were married at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Catasauqua, on September 19, 1997.
Barry was currently the President of New World Aviation, Allentown. He was a pilot for most of his life, having also flown for First USA Bank, Newark, DE. Barry was a graduate of Vestal High School, attended Broome College in New York and went on to graduate from the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Daytona Beach, FL.
Barry was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Kreidersville and truly enjoyed flying and playing golf. He loved World War II Aviation, especially the P-51 Mustangs.
In addition to his wife, Wendy and his mom, Joan, Barry is survived by his son, Brian J. Panasik, at home, his sister, Pam Pritchard, South Portland, ME, his mother-in-law, Dolores J. (Graybill) Long, Bath, his sister-in-laws, Tami D. (Long) Berkes, wife of Mark J. Berkes, Lehighton, Crystal A. (Long) Ungiran, wife of David D. Ungiran, Mt. Bethel, PA and Robin S. (Long) Kroschwitz, wife of Randy A. Kroschwitz, Bath, PA and by his several nieces and nephews.
Along with his father, Barry was preceded in death by his sister, Paula Panasik.
Memorial Services for Barry will be announced as soon as restrictions are lifted to "green" status.
Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, Fleetwood, is honored to be caring for Barry and his family. Online condolences may be offered at WalbertFuneralHome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 20, 2020.