Barry R. Dankel, 68, formerly of Allentown, passed away July 5, 2020 at Mountain City Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Hazleton. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Clifford H. and Evelyn M. (Schadler) Dankel. Barry was a painter by trade, working for Stanley Vidmar for several years and was also self-employed.
Survivors: Sons, Jason and Matthew; Daughter, Nicole; Brothers, Clifford C. and Dennis; several Grandchildren. Barry was predeceased by a brother, Jeffrey, and a sister, Cheryl.
Services: Private. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, Allentown, www.BKRFH.com