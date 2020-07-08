1/
Barry R. Dankel
Barry R. Dankel, 68, formerly of Allentown, passed away July 5, 2020 at Mountain City Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Hazleton. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Clifford H. and Evelyn M. (Schadler) Dankel. Barry was a painter by trade, working for Stanley Vidmar for several years and was also self-employed.

Survivors: Sons, Jason and Matthew; Daughter, Nicole; Brothers, Clifford C. and Dennis; several Grandchildren. Barry was predeceased by a brother, Jeffrey, and a sister, Cheryl.

Services: Private. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, Allentown, www.BKRFH.com

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
