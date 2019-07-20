|
|
Barry S. Hickswa, 59, of Emmaus died on Thursday, July 18, 2019 surrounded by his family at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. He was the husband of Alice (Haas) Hickswa.
Survivors: Wife; Son, Matt Hickswa and his wife Kim; 2 Grandchildren; Sisters, Shelly Dechiaro and her husband Frank and Cheryl McCarthy and her husband Patrick; and Nieces and Nephews.
Services: Private. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Emmaus.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to Animals in Distress, P.O. Box 609, Coopersburg, PA 18036.
Published in Morning Call on July 20, 2019