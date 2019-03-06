Barry W. Fisher age 72, lovinh husband of 47 years to Sharon Durn Fisher went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Mrach 2, 2019 passing away in the St.Luke's Hospice House with his wife and other loving family members at his bedside. Barry was born in Allentown, Pa and was the son of the late Robert H. and Loretta Albright Fisher. Barry was a US. Air Force Veteran where he held a security clearance in Cryptography safe Guarding communications between Hanoi and the Pentagon. Barry was employed in past years with Western Electric, The Keebler Company, and the Scivers Furniture Company.Barry was a member of Emanuel Assembly of God Church, where he served on the Church Board, Taught Sunday School, serve has Church Treasurer, and were he could be used to serve the Lord.Barry enjoyed very much cooking, gardening, and loved to collect Christmas ornaments.In addition to his wife, Sharon he leaves behind his loving daughter Vanessa, his loving sisters, Alice M. Zuercher of Northampton, Ardith M. Fisher of Catasaqua, , Suzzanne I. McCarthy of Allentown, His loving Brother, Perry Fisher of Manhattan, New York, Baryy is predeceased in death by a brother Robert H. Fisher, and a sister, Cynthia Zweifel.Funeral Services will be held on Friday March 8, 2019 at 11:00 A.M in the Emanuel Assembly of God Church1431 Lehigh Parkway East, Allentown, Pa with Pastors Stephen Fulkes, and Pastor Jason Gornicz Officiating. There will be a viewing on Thursday evening from 7:00 to 9:00 P.M at the Church, and on Friday 9:00 A.M to 11:00 A.M The family request contributions in Memory of Barry Fisher to the Hospice House 2455 Black River Road, Bethlhelm, Pa 18015 Stanton Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc Honey Brook, Pa Published in Morning Call on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary