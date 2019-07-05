Bartholomew (Bart) Neil Asman, 34, went to be with his heavenly Father on June 22, 2019. A talented, creative, loving, and complex human soul, Bart enjoyed faith and sobriety, for a season of light, joy, and hope before his passing.



Though his death came too soon, Bart did not fail or disappoint. God made him a new creature, able to love and be loved again? and is now at peace for eternity. It is well with his soul. That's winning.



In his life, Bart grew as a talented artist and collected hundreds of friends and fans. He was best known for his graffiti (HOVER) and original hip-hop lyrics (Cuda Brown), more recently, for his songs and recordings inspired by his new faith. We grieve our loss together.



Bart is survived by his mother, Jayne Navarre of Key West, FL; father, Mark Asman of Norfolk; sister, Jacquelyn Gibson and nephew Wyatt Gibson of Portsmouth, VA; uncle, Alan Navarre of Quakertown, PA; aunt, Debra Borrell of Quakertown; and extended family, all of whom he loved dearly. He was the beloved grandson of Alvona A. Navarre (deceased) and Jacques A. Navarre (deceased) of Quakertown.



Special thanks to all who prayed for and loved Bart over the years. Bart's memorial service is Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 10 a.m. at TRINITY PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, Norfolk, Virginia. Donations can be made in Bart's memory to Greater Piedmont Teen Challenge, PO Box 77914, Greensboro, NC 27417, or another faith-based recovery program. Published in Morning Call on July 5, 2019