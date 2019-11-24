|
|
Basil V. Fabbioli, age 88, passed away peacefully on October 12 2019 at The Lutheran Home at Topton. He was born on February 14, 1931 in Elmira, New York to Leone and Rosa (Vaioli) Fabbioli. He married Dolores R. (Groff) Fabbioli on February 15, 1958.
Basil graduated from Ithaca College with a Bachelor's degree in Business and Music and later obtained his MBA from Syracuse University. He served in the US Army after college prior to starting his career as a business analyst at General Electric, SCM and Syracuse University.
His passion for cello was well known to his family, friends and relatives. His brother, Leon, bought him his first cello and Basil would play until his fingers hurt. When he retired, he devoted more time to his music, playing cello whenever he could for young and old alike. Basil also loved gardening and sharing the fruits of his garden. For over 40 years, Basil was a communicant at Holy Cross church in DeWitt, NY, where he also sang in the choir.
He is remembered by his children as a mentor who loved spending time with them in his shop teaching them all he knew. His grandchildren and extended family cherish the memory of a very loving grandfather who truly enjoyed being with them.
Basil is survived by his wife, Dolores, children Kristine A. Fay (Ken), Naperville, IL, Thomas A. (Mary Margaret) of Syracuse, NY, Douglas L. (Colleen) of Leesburg,VA, and grandchildren Elizabeth and Andrew Fay, John (Megan), Peter and Thomas Fabbioli, Matthew (Ancily) and Sam Fabbioli and great-grandson, Hunter Fabbioli
Donations in Basil's memory may be made to the .
Edward J. Hildenbrand Funeral Home Inc., Kutztown in charge of arrangements.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 24, 2019