|
|
Basil Wahid Hakki, PhD, of Marco Island, Florida and Portland, Oregon, died peacefully at home on Friday, August 2, 2019 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 84.
Basil was born the youngest of 5 children to Wahid and Fawzieh (Arkawi) Hakki in Damascus, Syria. He graduated from the American University of Beirut in 1957 with a Bachelor of Science, Electrical Engineering. He went on to earn a Masters of Science in 1958 and then a Doctorate in Electrical Engineering in 1960, both at the University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana under Dr. Paul Coleman. He joined AT&T Bell Laboratories in 1963. His work at AT&T Bell Laboratories, until his retirement in 2001, resulted in numerous inventions and patents, and the development of what became a standard for measuring optical gain in laser diodes, termed the "Hakki-Paoli" method. His over two-dozen scientific publications have been cited over 1,700 times. Upon retirement, he left Allentown, Pennsylvania, where he lived for 35 years, and relocated to Marco Island, Florida. In his retirement, he began playing competitive bridge, and honed his golf and tennis games.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Maria Hakki, a son, Morgan, of Portland, Oregon, and many relatives whose lives he profoundly touched. Condolences and remembrances can be sent to Maria and Morgan at [email protected] Gifts in Basil's memory can be sent to the Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS) Foundation, which provides medical care for refugees of the Syrian conflict. More information pertaining to SAMS and how to donate can be found on their website https://www.sams-usa.net/who-we-are/.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 30, 2019