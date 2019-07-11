Beatrice A. Beltzner, 95 of Allen Township, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at her home. She was born on April 26, 1924 in Pennsville. She and her husband Craig V. Beltzner, Sr. were married on April 26, 1941, giving them the distinction of being the longest married couple in Pennsylvania, having been married for 78 years. Beatrice was a sewing machine operator for the former Tama Manufacturing Company, Northampton, for over 25 years before retiring.



In addition to her husband, she is survived by sons, Donald Beltzner and wife Carolyn of Minneapolis, MN and Dennis Beltzner of Macungie, daughters, Jacalyn Baker of Bethany Beach, DE, Beverly wife of Philip Ronco of Lebanon, sisters Dorothy Clauser of Allentown, Helen Reppert of Whitehall, and Kathleen Toth of Northampton, brother, Earl White and wife Sonia of Mission Viejo, CA, eleven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and one great great-grandchild.



She was predeceased by son, Craig V. Beltzner, Jr.



The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM followed by a 1:00 PM funeral service, on Saturday, July 13, 2019, all at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church 1335 Old Carriage Road, Northampton, PA 18067 with the Rev. Gary L. Walbert officiating. Interment will follow at Zion Cemetery, Northampton.



Memorial contributions may be made to the church.



Arrangements by the Schisler Funeral Home, Northampton.



Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com Published in Morning Call on July 11, 2019