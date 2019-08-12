Home

NESTER FUNERAL HOME/NEW TRIPO
8405 KINGS HWY
New Tripoli, PA 18066-4623
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Robert S. Nester Funeral Home
8405 Kings Highway
New Tripoli, PA
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Robert S. Nester Funeral Home
8405 Kings Highway
New Tripoli, PA
Beatrice A. "Beatty" Kemmerling

Beatrice A. (Miller) Kemmerling, 96, of Mt. Penn, PA., formerly of Kempton and Hamburg, PA., passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019, in her residence. She was the wife of the late Lawson W. "John" Kemmerling, who died in 1996. She was born in Reading, PA., a daughter of the late Bernard O. Weber and Herma Edna (Miller) Clay. Survivors include: two daughters, Diane G. Kemmerling with whom she resided, and Debra L. Kemmerling, wife of Vincent Chiles, both of Mt. Penn, PA.; one son, John W. (Debra Marbarger) Kemmerling, Greenhills, PA.; a granddaughter, Colette A. Kemmerling, wife of Samuel Breckenridge; a grandson, Jeremiah M. Chiles-Kemmerling. Beatty's funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM., in the Robert S. Nester Funeral Home, 8405 Kings Highway New Tripoli, PA. 18066, with a calling hour to begin at 10:00 AM. Interment following service in the New Bethel Union Cemetery, Kempton, PA. Father Demetrius Nicoloudakis will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made, in her name, to the Animal Rescue League of Berks County, 58 Kennel Road Birdsboro, PA 19508, or a . Please visit www.nesterfuneralhome.com for online condolences for the family.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 12, 2019
