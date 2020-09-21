Beatrice E. Daniel, 93, of Allentown, died September 18, 2020 in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. Beatrice was the wife of the late Donald Carl Daniel. Beatrice was a hostess at the Brass Rail, John Allen, Rick's, Cattleman's and retired from Anna Maria's in 1984. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Earl and Florence (Werkheiser) Messinger. She attended Bangor High School and was a 1947 graduate of the Joyce Art School of Cosmetology. Beatrice was a member and nursery volunteer for many years at the First Presbyterian Church of Allentown.
Survivors: Son: D. Craig Daniel of Allentown; Daughter: Tracey K. Daniel of Boyertown; Granddaughter: Brittney M. Daniel; Daughter-In-Law: Lauren Daniel; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by Sisters: Vivian Frutchey, Elsie Houck, Gladys Flory, Arlene Messinger and a Brother: Earl Messinger.
Services will be private. Arrangements by the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. Condolences may be offered at: www.jsburkholder.com
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the First Presbyterian Church 3231 W. Tilghman St. Allentown, PA 18104