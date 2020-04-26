Beatrice E. Dorn 87, of Catasauqua, passed away on Friday April 24, 2020. Beatrice was the wife of the late Harry G. Dorn who passed in 2006. Born in Hanover Twp., Lehigh County, Bea was a daughter of the late Paul and Beatrice (Resh) Tindula. Bea was a member of the former Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church in Schoenersville. She worked as a switchboard operator for Guardian Photo Finishing prior to her retirement. Bea was a graduate of Catasauqua High School. She was an excellent baker (specializing in pies). Bea enjoyed all types of yard work. She loved her family, and enjoyed all family gatherings, especially during the holidays. Surviving is her son Jeffrey P. (Shelly) of Northampton, and her daughter Karen wife of Robert Bogwist of Allentown. Her sister Grace wife of Joseph Matejicka of Whitehall. Bea's grandchildren are Greg (Jamie), Eric (Hope) their children; Scarlette, Gavin, and Vera, and Granddaughter Jessica Bogwist. She was preceded in death by her sister Ella Fehnel, and brother in law Hank Fehnel. Funeral services and interment are private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Bea's memory the the Parkinson's Foundation c/o O'Donnell Funeral Home, 1064 Fifth St. North Catasauqua, Pa. 18032.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store