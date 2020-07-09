Beatrice E. Longacre, 95, of Lehighton passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Pleasant Trees Personal Care Home. She was the wife of the late Stanford Longacre who died in 2008.
Born on July 5, 1925 in Andreas, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Esther (Haas) Fritz.
Beatrice worked as a sewing machine operator for various mills in the Lehighton area until her retirement. Previously, she worked as a manager at the Mahoning Court Motel in Lehighton and as a telephone switchboard operator.
She was a member of Ben Salem United Church of Christ in Lehighton.
Beatrice enjoyed Quilting, working on crossword puzzles, watching Wheel of Fortune and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her Son, Jeffrey husband of Tracey of Port Charlotte, FL; Grandchildren, Brandy and Christy; Brothers, Arthur Fritz husband of Dolly of Lehighton and Vernon Fritz of Andreas and a Sister, Florence Rudlitch of Lehighton. She was predeceased by her Son, Randall, an infant Son and her Brother, Larry Fritz.
A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, July 15th at 11AM at Ben Salem UCC Cemetery 1965 Church Hill Road Lehighton with Reverend Michael McGowan officiating. Schaeffer Funeral Home, Lehighton, is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.schaefferfunerals.com