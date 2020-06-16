Beatrice J. Gombocz
Beatrice J. Gombocz, 86, of Media, PA and former long-time resident of Emmaus, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020. Born in Bethlehem on October 3, 1933 she was the daughter of the late John L. and Elizabeth (Chato) Novack. She was the wife of the late Stephen A. Gombocz who died in 1998; they were married for 46 years.

Beatrice enjoyed going to the casinos, playing pinochle and loved to travel with her late husband. She was employed by the former Western Electric.

She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Sharon A. Gombocz; sons, Gary L. Gombocz and Stephen L. Gombocz; 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brothers, Joseph and John.

A 12 noon Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 19th at St. Ann's Emmaus, 415 S. 6th St. Emmaus, PA 18049. All attendees must wear a mask while inside the church and practice proper social distancing. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Emmaus.

Memorial contributions in Beatrice's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 617 Main St A, Hellertown, PA 18055. Please offer condolences online at www.connellfuneral.com.

Published in Morning Call on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Ann's Emmaus
Funeral services provided by
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
