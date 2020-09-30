1/
Beatrice M. Dull
1928 - 2020
Beatrice M. Dull, 92, of Coopersburg died Sunday, September 27, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital, Fountain Hill. She is the wife of Carey N. Dull. Beatrice was born in Fountain Hill on August 8, 1928 to the late Otto and Mary (Ambrose) Beck. Beatrice worked at Liberty Bell School, Coopersburg in the cafeteria for 20 years until retiring in 1991. Beatrice known as Bea was a lifelong member of St. John U.C.C. in Coopersburg. She loved to Quilt, she was in Bowling Leagues and played cards with the neighborhood women.

SURVIVORS In addition of her loving husband of 67 years; children: Rick (Patti) Dull of Macungie, Robin (Rich) Wambold of Quakertown; sisters: Dorothy Zavecz of Bethlehem, Bernadine Zovko of Florida; grandchildren: Chad (Michael) Dull, Jessica (Josh) DeLong, Kristyn (Greg) Stauffer, Kyle Wambold, Lynn Wambold; 6 great grandchildren. Predeceased in death by sisters: Catherine Deutsch and Helen Findon.

SERVICE Family and friends are invited to call 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 9, 2020 at St. John U.C.C., 538 Thomas Street – Coopersburg, followed by a private service at 11 A.M. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. – Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS In lieu of flowers, memorials to her church, 18036.

Published in Morning Call on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Calling hours
09:30 - 11:00 AM
St. John U.C.C.
OCT
9
Service
11:00 AM
St. John U.C.C
Funeral services provided by
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
(610) 838-0521
