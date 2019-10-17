|
Beatrice M. Kehm, 94, formerly of Emmaus, died on Sunday, October 14, 2019 at Chestnut Knoll in Boyertown. She was the wife of the late Robert Ehling and the late Russell Kehm. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late William Hahn and the late Mary (Weil) Hahn-Walck. Beatrice was active veterans affiliations, having been a volunteered at the Allentown VA Clinic, the Ladies Axillary of the VFW and Emmaus Veterans Committee. She was a life member of the Macungie VFW, the Mercantile Club and Citizens Fire Company #2, Emmaus. Beatrice was a former seamstress and worked in clothing retail sales in Norristown. She was a member of Hopewell Church in Pottstown. Beatrice loved to cook, bake and sew in her spare time.
Survivors: Daughter, Diann Pascal; Granddaughter, Mariaelena Kauffman; Great-Granddaughter, Morgan Kauffman; and many Nieces and Nephews. She was preceded in death by 8 siblings.
Services: 1:30 p.m. Monday, October 21, 2019 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 225 Elm Street, Emmaus, PA. A viewing will be held from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. Interment in the Bethany United Methodist Cemetery in Emmaus.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 17, 2019