Beatrice M. Tust
1931 - 2020
Beatrice M. Tust, 88 of Allentown, PA, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital Inpatient Hospice Unit, Allentown, PA. Born October 12, 1931, in Weaversville-Allen Twsp, PA, she was the daughter of the late Harvey Newhard and the late Stella (Young) Newhard. She was the wife of the late Harold H. Tust who passed away September 28, 2018. Beatrice worked as a Payroll Clerk for the former Loria Steel Co., Bethlehem , PA for 5 years before starting and raising her family. She was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Allentown. PA. For many years she assisted at the Polling Station on the East side of Allentown during elections. She was an avid skier and ice skater, she enjoyed sewing and traveling with her husband, especially their trip to Alaska. Surviving are sons, Edward J. Tust of Allentown, PA and Robert H. Tust and wife Michelle of Portland, PA. Sister, Shirley wife of Donald Kern, Bethlehem, PA, and 3 Step-Grandchildren. She was recently predeceased by a sister Dorothy Strohecker. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Allen Twsp., PA. Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave. Northampton, PA. 18067 is in charge of arrangements. Contributions: May be made to St. Paul's U.C.C. Church memorial fund c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com

Published in Morning Call on Apr. 15, 2020.
