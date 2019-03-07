Beatrice S. (Bachman) Hregician, 84, of Schnecksville, died Tuesday, March 5, 2019 in her home. She was the wife of the late John N. Hregician. Born in Slatedale, August 3, 1934, Beatrice was the daughter of the late Oscar R. and Estella E. (Zimmerman) Bachman. She was a Licensed Practical Nurse working in the health care profession for 40 years before retiring in 1993. After graduating from the former Sacred Heart Hospital, School of Nursing in 1953, Beatrice worked at Sacred Heart Hospital and the former Allentown General Hospital before concluding her career as a private duty nurse. Active in the life of her community, she volunteered at Community Fire Co #1, Schnecksville and Northern Valley EMS in Coplay. She was a life member and volunteer of the Lehigh County Senior Citizens and the Lehigh Valley Hospital Auxiliary and a life member of Phoebe Home Auxiliary and Operation Overcome. Beatrice was a member of Union United Church of Christ, Neffs.Survivors: Daughter, Sueann E. Hregician at home; sister, Arlene E. Rex of Germansville; brother, Paul H. Bachman, Sr. of Slatedale; predeceased brothers, Nathan and William Bachman.Service: A private service will be held at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., in Schnecksville at the convenience of the family. No public calling hours. Interment will follow the service at St. Peter's Union Cemetery, New Tripoli. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lehigh Valley Hospice c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary