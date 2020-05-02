Belva D. Saylor, 88, of Allentown, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown. She was the wife of the late James H. Saylor, Jr. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Paul and Edith (Auman) Bernhard Before retiring in 1995 she was in charge of housekeeping at Sacred Heart Hospital, Allentown.



Survivors: sons, James H. III and wife Doreen; Scott P.; daughter, Lisa H. Zamora; brothers, Richard and Thomas; five grandchildren. She was predeceased by a daughter Dawn E. Hoffman.



Graveside services will be at the convenience of the family. Trexler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



