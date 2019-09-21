|
|
Belva Fuhr, 98, of Easton, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019 in The Easton Home.
Born May 20, 1921, in Easton, PA, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Pearl (Smith) Eichman.
Her husband of almost 34 years, Robert Fuhr, passed away June 25, 2004.
She graduated from Easton High School Class of 1938.
Belva retired as a proofreader from the former Mack Printing Company where she worked for many years.
She enjoyed singing with the Bach Choir and at weddings, following the Allentown Band and traveling with her husband.
Belva was a member of First United Church of Christ, Easton, where she sang in the choir.
Surviving are three step-daughters, Linda Taylor, Nancy Zimmerman and Mireille Warner, all of Easton; a sister, Elizabeth Mae Reilly, of Jim Thorpe; nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by four brothers, Alfred, Charles, James and David Eichman and a sister, Jane Komisor.
Services will be held at 10:30am Tuesday in the Strunk Funeral Home, Inc., 2101 Northampton Street, Wilson Borough. Call Tuesday 9:30-10:30am in the funeral home. Burial will be in Easton Heights Cemetery. Offer online condolences at www.strunkfh.com.
Memorials may be made to First United Church of Christ, 229 Church St., Easton, PA 18042 or First Moravian Church, 225 N. 10th St., Easton, PA 18042
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 21, 2019