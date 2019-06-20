Ben-Ami Sussman, 94, formerly of Allentown, died in his home in Westborough, MA, on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Dr. Sylvia (Weinstein) Sussman. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Samuel and Jane (Melmed) Sussman. Ben-Ami was a student at Yeshiva University in NY and worked in the manufacturing and real estate industries.



He was active in the Hagganah before the founding of Israel, was a founding member of Congregation Am Haskalah and a Life Associate of Haddasah. He volunteered for Jewish Family Services for many years and was twice named a "Someone Special Volunteer". He will be remembered as a kind and generous man, always willing to lend a hand to others.



Survivors: Wife: Dr. Sylvia Sussman; Son: Dr. Jeffrey Sussman (wife Anita Jones); Daughters: Susan Sussman (husband Dr. David Ammerman) and Janet Sussman; Grandchildren: Walter, Ben, Ella, Jeston, Emily and Rachel; and 5 Great-Grandchildren.



Services: 1 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Streets, Allentown. Interment in Beth El Memorial Park, Whitehall. www.BKRFH.com



Contributions can be made to Jewish Family Services of the Lehigh Valley, 2004 W. Allen Street, Allentown, PA 18104.