|
|
It's been four years since your life was taken away. I'm struggling with this years memorial. A memorial is supposed to be a loving remembrance of a loved one, but I'm angry. I tried everything in my power to save you. It takes " family unity" to save a person from depression and addiction. You didn't have that. To me your death was a crime committed by monsters. Having your child die is a pain that never goes away and grieving your childs death is life long. There is no days off, sick days or holidays. Noone can tell you " just get over it". You can't. God knows the truth Benjamin. Your ma loves and thanks you for choosing her to be your mom. Happy 24th Birthday in heaven my love.
Published in Morning Call from Sept. 26 to Sept. 29, 2019